Muncie man sentenced to 44 years in deadly overdose

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man has been sentenced in Muncie for the overdose death of a woman in 2020.

38-year-old Michael Schoeff is charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death (level one felony), and has been sentenced to 44 years in prison.

The jury also found Schoeff to be a habitual offender because he had previously been convicted of two unrelated felonies, according to the release.

Investigators in the case spoke with the victim's boyfriend who said he had picked up his girlfriend when she mentioned wanting to buy heroin once they got to Muncie, according to court papers. Detectives were able to go through the victim's phone, resulting in Schoeff's arrest and sentencing.

