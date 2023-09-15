Muncie man guilty of murdering neighbor over utility dispute

Cy Alley killed 59-year-old Jerald "Gary" Copley on County Road 500 North in Delaware County in 2022.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man was found guilty of shooting and killing his neighbor over an alleged utility dispute.

The jury deliberated less than 40 minutes before convicting Cy Alley.

Alley was arrested August 2022 and accused of murder. Deputies reported a person taking a walk around told officers they saw Alley shoot 59-year-old Jerald "Gary" Copley on County Road 500 North.

Police reported finding a 12-gauge shotgun shell at the scene and later finding a Winchester 12-gauge pump shotgun in the back of Alley's black Ford F250 truck.

Copley was a father of two and left behind five grandchildren.

“Gary had a heart of gold,” his sister Patty Haisley told 13News last October. “He'd give you the shirt off his back. He just loved everybody."