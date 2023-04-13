Muncie man found guilty of child molestation faces 50 years in prison

Kevin Schoeff, 39, was found guilty of molesting a girl for at least 10 years throughout her childhood.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was found guilty of child molestation for sexually assaulting a young girl from the time she was 4 years old to when she was 14, a Delaware County jury ruled on Wednesday.

Court documents show the victim told police 39-year-old Kevin Schoeff had sexually touched and molested her for at least 10 years throughout her childhood.

The victim described in detail how Schoeff would pull her pants and underwear off and sexually assault her.

She also reported he would turn pornography on the TV in the same room and masturbate in her presence. The victim told police Schoeff would sometimes have the pornography playing on the TV during the attacks.

Schoeff admitted to police he would "shake" and tickle the victim when the victim was 7 or 8 years old.