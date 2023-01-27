Muncie man convicted of 2021 murder, robbery

A jury found D'Ante Davis guilty of killing James Braydon King III in a Muncie apartment.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A jury in Delaware County found a Muncie man guilty Friday for a 2021 murder at a Muncie apartment complex.

In addition to the murder conviction, the jury found 24-year-old D'Ante Davis guilty of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He was also found guilty of a firearms sentencing enhancement.

The jury deliberated for a little more than two hours before finding Davis guilty in the July 22, 2021 murder of James Braydon King III. Officers found King, who was from Anderson, shot in an apartment on Canterbury Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, a witness who was in the apartment with King said a man named Jason Becraft came in looking to buy marijuana and likely saw King counting a large sum of money. After Becraft left, the witness said another man, whom he identified as Davis, entered the room holding an assault rifle and began shooting.

After the shooting, the witness said a backpack belonging to King, which was holding $10,000-$15,000, was missing.

Davis faces a sentence of 45 to 65 years on the murder conviction, 10 to 30 years for the robbery conviction and three to 16 years for the conspiracy charge. The firearm enhancement could add five to 20 more years to Davis' total sentence.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24.