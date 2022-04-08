Muncie man convicted of murdering his neighbor

A jury convicted Chase Adams of stabbing his neighbor, Rex Morrison, to death in October 2020.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was convicted late Thursday for murder in the 2020 death of a man in a Muncie home.

A jury found Chase Adams, of Muncie, guilty on charges including murder, obstruction of justice and criminal mischief just after 11 p.m., following a seven-hour deliberation.

Adams was on trial for the Oct. 4, 2020, murder of his neighbor, Rex Morrison.

At trial, prosecutors showed evidence that Adams had stabbed Morrison three times in the back with an 11-inch knife. Morrison died due to massive bleeding from his spleen.

According to investigators, Adams fled the scene with the knife, which he later washed and tried to hide from police.

Adams was taken into custody following a traffic stop in New Castle.

During his trial, Adams said he acted in self-defense when he stabbed Morrison.