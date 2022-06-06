Muncie man facing charges in threats to shoot judges

Donald W. Guinn is facing five counts of felony intimidation. He faces up to six years in prison on each charge, along with a $10,000 fine.

According to court documents, Guinn allegedly told a court psychologist that he was going to get a high-powered rifle and would pick off each of the judges, one-by-one. He also allegedly said that if he gets out, he will kill cops and attempt suicide by cop, which is when a person takes deliberate action to force an officer to use deadly force.