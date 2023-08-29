Muncie community still impacted by mass shooting

Two men have been arrested so far in the mass shooting that left one man dead and wounded 18 others last month.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie residents continue to heal after a mass shooting killed one person and injured 18 others. One woman was injured after she was run over by a car.

“People are still hurting from what happened. They're still people healing from being shot. My niece being one of them. She can't bend her knee. She can't work,” said local business owner Lathay Pegues.

On Monday, Muncie police arrested a second suspect – a 29-year-old man. The suspect is the younger brother of the man who died that night, 30-year-old Joseph Bonner.

In court documents, the suspect told detectives he pulled out a handgun and fired shots toward John Vance Jr.

Vance, 36, was the first person arrested in connection to the shooting.

The suspect also told detectives he saw Vance shoot his brother and then turn the gun toward him. He told investigators he then shot Vance in self-defense.

“We have a pretty good picture of what happened. There are some missing pieces that we need, and we are relying heavily on the public for that information,” said Muncie Police Capt. Steve Cox.

Cox said some may be fearful of coming forward with information.

"It's like people are walking on eggshells, scared to say anything or voice their opinion. Let's say if that affects you or one of your family members. Are you going to quiet about something like that?” said Kat Carey, a member of the Industry Neighborhood Association in Muncie.

It's an incident that’s impacted many, physically, emotionally and mentally.

“How do you just get over that? Being in a crowd with thousands of people and gunshots and bullets start flying and you don't know where they're coming from. You see bodies scattered on the road and you don't know if they're dead or not. Like, how do you get past that?" said Pegues.

Pegues encourages talking to someone.

“I know that it can be taboo getting professional help, especially in our community, but I told (my niece), there is nothing wrong with talking this through,” said Pegues.

Carey said the community is moving forward the best way they know how, but want input from Muncie leaders.

“We would like to hear and know what the strategies are, and plans for us to deal with this type of issue in the future, because it is probably going to happen again,” said Carey.

“It was one of those cases that you'll never forget that case. It's one of the most high-profiled cases I think that we've ever had, if not the most,” said Cox.