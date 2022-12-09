Rape charge filed against Muncie man accused of assaulting person in his care

James Kwekwe denies allegations that he got into the victim's bed and touched her inappropriately.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County prosecutor has filed rape charges against a Muncie man accused of assaulting someone who was in his care.

Police arrested James Kwekwe on Monday.

In court documents, investigators say Kwekwe, 38, became intoxicated on Dec. 5 and got into the victim's bed, touching her inappropriately. The victim told police she repeatedly told Kwekwe to leave her alone and to stop when he began touching her.

Kwekwe denies the allegations.