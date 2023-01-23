Muncie man charged with raping 16-year-old

The victim said she was watching TV when Andrew Fullhart came in and attacked her.

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — A Muncie man has been charged with rape after investigators said he attacked a 16-year-old girl from Alexandria.

A Madison County sheriff's deputy went to Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie on Jan. 14 to take a report of the attack.

The girl told an interviewer she was watching TV when Andrew Fullhart locked the door and attacked her. She went to the hospital for an exam after the incident.

Police arrested Fullhart, who declined to make a statement without an attorney. He made an initial hearing in court Monday via video from the Madison County Jail. During the hearing, Fullhart stated his intention to hire a private attorney.