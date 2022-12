Police said the stabbings happened near 42nd and Post Road around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are recovering after being stabbed on Indy’s east side.

Police said one of the victims may have also been shot.

Police responded around 3:45 p.m. to the 9500 block of East 42nd Street on a reported disturbance.

Medics transported all four victims to the hospital in stable condition.