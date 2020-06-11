Mother's plea for justice after 6-year-old daughter is shot

The shooting happened Thursday just after 9:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Oakwood Trail on Indy's Northwest side.

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a six-year-old girl shot inside their northwest Indianapolis home is pleading with the public to help police find who’s responsible.

Angel McNeil spoke to 13News over the phone and gave an update on her daughter's condition. Brialle “Bri Bri” Mcneil is being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound and is currently heavily sedated. Her mother said Brialle will undergo several surgeries as part of her treatment.

“She is always smiling. She is very helpful,” Angel said. "She is just a sweet kid.”

The shooting happened Thursday just after 9:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Oakwood Trail on Indy's Northwest side. That's near Georgetown Road and W. 71st Street. Angela said they heard gunshots and then bullets came flying into their home.

IMPD detectives investigating the shooting don’t believe the gunfire was intended for Brialle. They hope to hear from people in the neighborhood who may have seen or heard something that night.

Brialle is a first grader who would often walk to the classroom of her brother to check on him. She considered her brother the same as any other student despite him having special needs.

“She likes going to the library, doing math,” Angel said. “She would always stop by her brothers class to show everybody that was her brother.”

Brialle's family is asking for anyone who knows anything about the shooting to come forward or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS. Your call can be anonymous and there could be a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest.