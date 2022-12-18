Mother seeks closure in son's 2018 shooting death

Mary Love is putting out what has become an annual plea for clues to help solve the 2018 murder of her son, Aaron Grice.

LAWRENCE, Ind — "I've been wishing for four years. Hopefully I can get it this year. That will be my Christmas present," said Mary Love.

Aaron Grice's family said the Lawrence Police have had little to no leads about who killed him the day after Christmas in 2018.

Love, who lost her son that day, said it's beyond disappointing. "For me, not to get answers on why he died and not getting justice; and I keep fighting to get it," she said. It feels like I get stabbed over and over each time."

Love's son was murdered at the Canterbury House Apartments on Franklin Road when a disagreement over a dice game escalated. He was just 22 years old. Police found his body behind a dumpster.

"I was supposed to protect him. I was supposed to be there for him," Love said. "It hurts I wasn't there."

She said the fact there have been no arrests makes her angry. "It makes me feel like my son's case is not important, and it hurts really bad," said Love.

She knows someone in the community knows something.

"That's what our biggest problem is. A lot of people believe if they talk, they're snitching. Or they're scared the same thing will happen to them," said Love.

The holidays are always hard for Love. Every Christmas, she relives the same nightmare.

"I don't want to live it. I don't want to even live that day or go through that day again. It's a nightmare. It's not Christmas. It's not joy like it's supposed to be," said Love.

This year has been especially hard on Love because she recently lost her mother. Now she's pouring out her heart to the community one more time.

"I plead and beg for whoever knows, please say something so I can have justice and I can have peace. My mother died and that was the biggest thing - she wanted justice and peace."

Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff told 13News he knows someone knows something, and urges them to help Lawrence detectives by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. They can remain anonymous.

Woodruff said no tip is too small.