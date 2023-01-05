'He didn't deserve this' | Mother of Greenwood teen shot and killed says suspected shooter was foster son

The family of a 14-year-old boy who was killed in Edinburgh said their foster son pulled the trigger, and they don't know why.

Example video title will go here for this video

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The mother of a 14-year-old boy is grieving the loss of her son after he was shot and killed inside an Edinburgh home on Saturday night.

"He didn't deserve this," said Christina Abney. "He was a sweetheart. Everybody that met Jon loved Jon."

Abney said her son, Jonathon Elliott, was full of life.

"Jon was so happy. He was just such a good kid and it's not what I was expecting and now I have to try to come up with the money to bury my child," said Abney.

Abney said Elliott was at his older sister's home with other family when he was killed. Pedro Castillo Salmeron, 20, was also at the home and is accused of firing the bullet that claimed Elliott's life.

"Pedro is my foster son and we were working on his citizenship, and he just shot him. I don't even know why. I don't have any clue why," said Abney.

Edinburgh police say Salmeron was later arrested and taken to the Johnson County Jail.

"DCS was helping him with his citizenship. I was his host home and so we gave him a place to live, took him in as our family. We loved him. Jon loved him, and he took him away from me. He took him away from his brothers, he took him away from his sisters. He killed him in front of his nieces, his niece and his nephew, my grandbabies were in the room," Abney said through tears.

Abney said the shooting wasn't an accident.

"You don't pull a trigger on a gun on accident. He pointed it at my son, and he shot my son in the chest," said Abney.

Abney described her son as someone who loved video games and making everyone laugh.

"When he was little, he was sitting in the back seat playing some song and he's just back there bobbing his head and singing. That's just Jon and never going to see it again," said Abney.

Abney now has the heartbreaking task of planning her son's funeral.