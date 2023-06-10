Mother of Broad Ripple shooting victim 'overwhelmed' by arrest of son's alleged killer

Chris Wilson was one of three people shot and killed on Broad Ripple Avenue on June 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been more than three months since Lyn Hill saw her son.

"Losing him, it took a lot out of us I don't think can ever be replaced," said Hill.

Her son, Chris Wilson, was one of three people shot and killed on Broad Ripple Avenue around 2:30 a.m. June 25.

"He didn't deserve that," Hill said. "I want everybody to remember Chris for who he was, a loving, respectful... our gentle giant. Our gentle baby."

Hill never gave up helping IMPD homicide detectives and never stopped pushing for answers.

"My son had no ill intentions that night, none," said Hill. "He went out to enjoy his cousin's birthday and sadly, he didn't make it home. Somebody has to pay."

Thursday night, Hill says she was overwhelmed when she heard Kara Hinds was arrested and charged with her son's murder.

"I never stopped praying for this day. I never stopped praying for this day and I'm so glad that it has arrived," Hill said. "Just to know we have a face to put with the shooter now, I think it's a start. We're going to keep praying, we're going to keep trusting. We're going to keep doing it the way Chris knows we're going to do it and we're not going to give up until that person knows that they hurt us."

Hill is now readying for the court process, which begins Tuesday afternoon with Hinds's initial hearing.