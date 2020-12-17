Mother holding public prayer vigil for families to celebrate lost loved ones

IMPD has 140 unsolved murders for 2020, 90 unsolved cases from 2019, and 92 from 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Christmas holiday season is rough for a grieving Indianapolis mother. So she uses this time of year to reflect on memories and stay hopeful for justice.

Mary Love has not backed down on the campaign towards justice in the murder of Aaron Grice, Jr.

"We are going to always keep his name alive," Love said.

She refuses to let her only son's memory be forgotten after his 2018 murder. During a dice game, someone shot and killed Aaron Grice on Dec. 26, 2018 in front of a crowd of people. No one has ever been brave enough to tell detectives what exactly went down moments before the gunfire.

"We know who did it," Love said. "The detective keeps telling us we don't have enough evidence."

The shooting happened at the Canterbury Apartments the 22 year old was visiting friends. Since then Mary has not stopped bringing attention to her son's case. She showed 13News flyers she's passed out for the past two years.

Mary is also concerned about the safety of the witnesses too afraid to come forward.

"It hurts that I might can get justice if I talk to the people that want to talk, but it also put them at risk," Love said.

Mary is not alone wanting answers. For example, IMPD has 140 unsolved murders for 2020, 90 unsolved cases from 2019, and 92 from 2018.

Since Love knows other families are grieving like she does for her son Aaron, she wants others to join her the day after Christmas. She's planned a vigil at Canterbury Apartments so others can also remember their loved ones like she does Aaron.

"You took my son," Love said. "But you will never take the memories we have of him."

The Prayer Vigil is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26 at the Canterbury Apartments at 47th and Franklin. The balloon release will take place at 5:30 p.m. To help celebrate their loved ones, families are asked to bring candles, teddy bears and balloons.