Mother faces neglect charges in son's self-inflicted shooting death

Monick Mack, 27, faces neglect of a dependent resulting in death charges, a Level 1 felony charge.

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a 6-year-old boy who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in April has now faces charges in connection with his death.

Billy Mack was pronounced dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Riley Hospital for Children around 1:46 p.m. on April 16.

Monick Mack, 27, was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony charge.

Around 1:01 p.m. on April 16, 2023, police responded to the 10200 block of John Jay Drive on reports of a person shot.

Mack reportedly told police in an interview her son had been downstairs for five minutes or less while she had been upstairs, then heard a loud noise. She then saw her son and believed he was bleeding out.

She told police she picked him up, yelling and asked why he would get into her purse. Mack alleged she did not know what to do and called her sister, reportedly holding her son for five minutes until her arrival.

Mack stated she did not want to call the police and EMS because, according to court documents, she "knew Billy was already dead," although she did end up calling 911.

After another relative allegedly asked about the gun, Mack told police she hid the gun and realized upon questioning she should not have done so. Mack allegedly also told police she put the gun behind the dryer, but could not recall where she put the magazine.

She told police she owned a Smith & Wesson M&P .380 handgun which she kept in her purse, and had it for three years. Mack said the magazine was kept unloaded from the gun, but was stored in the same purse along with the gun and told police she checked its status every day.

The probable cause indicated Mack said she just had a zipper on the purse where she kept the gun, and first said she did not remember where her purse was when she was upstairs. She then recalled it had been hanging on a coat rack near the living room.

Mack told police she had seen Billy get items like his own coat off the same rack, and that he is able to reach items on the coat rack.

Her initial hearing is set for Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.