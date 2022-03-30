27-year-old northeastern Indiana woman charged with murder in 5-year-old son's death

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old woman has been charged in connection to her 5-year-old son's death in northeastern Indiana.
On March 24, Portland Police Department officers responded to a home in the 600 block of South Western Avenue, near South Meridian and West Water streets, around 11:30 p.m. after getting a call that a child was unresponsive. The department requested Indiana State Police investigators to take over.
Following an investigation, the Jay County Prosecutor's Office charged 27-year-old Chelsea Crossland, of Portland, with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death of her 5-year-old son, Christian Crossland.
Chelsea was also charged with child molesting in a separate incident involving her 9-year-old daughter.
The Indiana Department of Child Services and Jay County Coroner's Office also assisted in the investigation.
Portland is roughly 95 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.
