'It's devastating' | Mother asking for thief to return necklace that contains son's ashes

Kayden was born early during the beginning of the second trimester. Kayla Goding only got to hold him one time.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is asking the community to help find her son's ashes.

"You stole from a mother, a grieving mother," said Kayla Goding.

While she was working last Friday at a west side Dollar General, someone walked into the breakroom and stole her purse.

"My bank card was stolen. My social security card was stolen. My driver's license was stolen," Goding said.

But there was something else in the bag that was worth more than all of that to her — a small charm with her son Kayden's ashes inside.

"That's part of my heart. Half of my heart went with that when you stole that," Goding said.

The purse was found later, but the wallet and the charm are still missing.

"To me, it feels like you kidnapped a part of my heart. You kidnapped my son, basically, to me," Goding said.

Kayden was born early during the beginning of the second trimester.

"I only got to hold him one time and one time only," Goding said.

That one time meant everything to her. Having that charm close was her way of holding him forever.

"It feels like I can hold him again when I have that charm. It feels like I have him all over again. Without him, I don't have that feeling that I have, and it's devastating," Goding said.

Now she's asking the person responsible to do the right thing.

"All you have to do is return it. I don't care about anything else in that wallet — just return my son," Goding said.

Kayla and her manager at the Dollar General have looked at the security footage and found a possible suspect. They are not releasing his picture until they get the OK from IMPD.