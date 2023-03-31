Mother arrested for allegedly pointing gun at day care workers

Robin Emerson is charged with intimidation, unlawful carrying of a handgun within 500 feet of school property, and pointing a firearm at another.

INDIANAPOLIS — A mother was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a day care worker.

According to court documents, police were called to Brighter Minds Learning Center on North Linwood Avenue on March 29.

A worker told police that Robin Emerson had gotten into an argument with staff earlier and had left. The worker said they contacted Emerson to let her know they would no longer be watching her children and that she could come and collect their things.

The worker said they had the items packed up for Emerson when she arrived with other people and had a gun in her waistband.

The worker said Emerson came inside the day care, began arguing and then threw items and broke things. Emerson then allegedly flipped over bookcases – all while kids were in the day care.

The worker claims Emerson then took the gun out of her waistband, "cocked" it and started waving it around. The worker said Emerson said she was going to shoot "all these mother****ers" and then pointed the gun at the worker and the worker's daughters.

When police arrived, Emerson was allegedly driving away. When officers caught up with her car at a gas station, they said they placed Emerson and a passenger in handcuffs and a black handgun could be seen in the cubby of the car door. The gun had a round in the chamber and 15 rounds in the magazine, according to court documents.

The worker's daughters corroborated her story of what Emerson allegedly did. One of the daughters said Emerson also assaulted her outside of the day care as Emerson's friends held her.

According to court documents, Emerson told investigators she believed the day care was neglecting and abusing her children. Emerson claimed she never showed her gun or pointed it at anyone. Emerson later said she pulled her gun when one of the workers picked up a chair, as if to throw it, but that she never pointed it at the worker.

Emerson is charged with intimidation, unlawful carrying of a handgun within 500 feet of school property, and pointing a firearm at another.