More than 600 tips lead to child porn charges against Brownsburg man

Fredrick Starks, 70, is facing a series of child pornography and child exploitation charges.
BOONE COUNTY, Indiana — A Brownsburg man is facing a series of child pornography and child exploitation charges.

The Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation Task Force arrested 70-year-old Fredrick C. Starks.

Indiana State Police alerted the task force after receiving 613 tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Starks also owns a home in South Carolina and police are working with authorities there to investigate any tips originating from that area.

Starks was ordered held on a $25,000 bond and had his trial initially set for November.

