According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.

INDIANAPOLIS — Prescription Drug Take Back Day was a huge success in Indiana with more than 39,000 pounds of unwanted medications collected.

“Prescription Drug Take Back Day is the perfect opportunity for Hoosiers to clean out their medicine cabinets and safely dispose of any unused medication,” said Indiana Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Douglas Huntsinger. “No matter if it’s one prescription or 10, each prescription we properly dispose of makes Indiana’s communities safer places for all.”