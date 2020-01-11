More than 2 pounds of meth found after chase on I-64

A chase on I-64 Saturday afternoon led state police to more a bust of more than two pounds of meth.

Around 3:15 p.m., ISP Sergeant Werkmeister was patrolling I-64 near the 12 mile-marker when he saw a 2020 Dodge Durango traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. The Dodge Durango was clocked by radar at 98 mph.

The sergeant then activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't stop and continued east.

According to ISP, the driver of the Dodge stopped quickly along the side of the interstate and threw out a bag before continuing east on I-64, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

The driver continued south on I-69 before exiting west onto Boonville New Harmony Road and then onto several different county roads before driving north on US 41 to I-64 west. The vehicle later struck stop-sticks at the 4 mile-marker that were deployed by a deputy but the vehicle made it to Illinois and continued west.

A deputy with the Posey County Sheriff’s Office later found the bag that was thrown from the vehicle and found over two pounds of marijuana and over two pounds of methamphetamine inside the bag. The meth has a street value of about $90,000, state police say.