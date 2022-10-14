62-year-old Mooresville woman charged with battery, neglect of dependent

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 62-year-old woman from Mooresville is facing multiple charges for battery and neglect of a dependent.
The Putnam County Department of Child Services alerted Indiana State Police, who opened a criminal investigation Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The investigation revealed Christine Smith allegedly battered and neglected a child under 14 years old in Putnam County.
After reviewing the investigation, the Putnam County Prosecutor's Office asked for a warrant for Smith's arrest, which was issued Friday by the Putnam County Superior Court.
Smith was arrested Friday morning by a Greencastle police officer without further incident. She is currently being held in the Putnam County Jail without bond.
Smith faces the following charges:
- Neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury — Level 5 felony
- Domestic battery with bodily injury on a person less than 14 years old — Level 5 felony
