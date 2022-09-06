Mooresville student hit by alleged drunk driver

The incident happened Tuesday just before 7 a.m. near County Line Road and Indiana Street.

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a man Tuesday morning for drunk driving after he hit a Mooresville student at the bus stop.

A spokesperson with the Mooresville Police Department told 13News the incident happened just before 7 a.m. near County Line Road and Indiana Street on Sept. 6.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children for treatment and evaluation but was conscious.

According to police, no other kids were at the bus stop when the vehicle hit the girl.

The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Michael W. Simpson, was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, which resulted in his arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and involved in a crash resulting in serious bodily injury. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail.