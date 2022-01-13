ISP arrests Mooresville man, 20, in child pornography investigation

State police reportedly found images of child pornography on Bryson Morris' phone during a search of his electronics.

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — State police arrested a Mooresville man Thursday for distributing child pornography and other alleged felonies.

Troopers had been investigating a tip about child pornography that was suspected to be shared on social media, particularly Snapchat, since October 2021. After investigating one of the Snapchat accounts allegedly involved, Trooper Robert Whyte identified 20-year-old Bryson Morris as the suspect in his investigation.

Troopers served a search warrant for Morris' electronics and to speak with the suspect. During a search of Morris' phone, investigators found more images of child pornography, police said.

Morris was arrested on felony charges including distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Police said the images included photos that contained bondage, as well as children under the age of 12.