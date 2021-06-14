Mooresville police searching for woman who allegedly struck child on bike with SUV

Police say a woman driving a white Ford Flex struck a child at Indiana and High streets around 7 p.m. Monday.

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Mooresville are searching for a woman who allegedly struck a child who was riding a bicycle Monday evening.

Police posted to Facebook Monday asking for the public's help locating a newer model white Ford Flex. Investigators say the woman driving the SUV struck the child in the intersection of Indiana and High streets around 7:10 p.m. Monday.

The woman drove north on Indiana Street, then turned west onto Main Street, police said.

There was no report on if the child was injured in the crash.