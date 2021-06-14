Mooresville police searching for woman who allegedly struck child on bike with SUV

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Mooresville are searching for a woman who allegedly struck a child who was riding a bicycle Monday evening.
Police posted to Facebook Monday asking for the public's help locating a newer model white Ford Flex. Investigators say the woman driving the SUV struck the child in the intersection of Indiana and High streets around 7:10 p.m. Monday.
The woman drove north on Indiana Street, then turned west onto Main Street, police said.
There was no report on if the child was injured in the crash.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call police at 317-831-3434 and ask for Sgt. Schultz or use the number's tip line feature to leave an anonymous tip.