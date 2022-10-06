Ohio woman charged in hit-and-run that killed Indiana boy

Police say Hope Ann Richmond allegedly tried to conceal the damage to her SUV by removing dents, removing a broken mirror and using towels to clean up blood.

ANGOLA, Ind. — An Ohio woman accused of striking two northeastern Indiana boys with her SUV, fatally injuring one of them, allegedly fled the scene and tried to conceal her involvement in the weekend accident, authorities said.

Hope Ann Richmond, 45, Montpelier, Ohio, is charged with three felonies, including leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.

She is charged in Saturday night's accident along a Steuben County road that killed Wayden Bennett, 13, of Angola, and left Ryly Cumings, 12, Angola, with a head laceration, The (Angola) Herald Republican reported.

Richmond appeared Tuesday before a magistrate who set her bail at $16,000 and appointed a public defender to represent her. She was released from the Steuben County Jail after posting bond.

In addition to the two leaving the scene charges, Richmond faces a felony obstruction of justice charge. She allegedly tried to conceal the damage to her SUV by removing dents, removing a broken mirror and using towels to clean blood from the vehicle, according to court records.

At the time of the accident, Richmond was her way home after picking up a carryout order from a restaurant in the Lake James area of far northeastern Indiana near the borders of Ohio and Michigan, records state.