x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Student at Edgewood Junior High School found with handgun

A 14-year-old was found with a .380-caliber handgun.
Credit: yaroslav1986 - stock.adobe.com

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A student was found with a gun at Edgewood Junior High School in Ellettsville Thursday.

Police were called after a concerned student alerted school staff that another student had a handgun. 

An Ellettsville Police Department school resource officer and a staff member spoke to a 14-year-old and found he had a .380-caliber handgun with him.

The student was taken to a juvenile detention center.

No one was injured.

Anyone with additional information should call Lieutenant Zach Michael of the Ellettsville Police Department at 812-876-2270.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man injured in shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side

Before You Leave, Check This Out