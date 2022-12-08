Student at Edgewood Junior High School found with handgun

A 14-year-old was found with a .380-caliber handgun.

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A student was found with a gun at Edgewood Junior High School in Ellettsville Thursday.

Police were called after a concerned student alerted school staff that another student had a handgun.

An Ellettsville Police Department school resource officer and a staff member spoke to a 14-year-old and found he had a .380-caliber handgun with him.

The student was taken to a juvenile detention center.

No one was injured.