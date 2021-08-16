x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies arrest officer for OWI, resisting

The driver, 38-year-old Brian J. Hedger of Plainfield, told deputies he is an officer with the Cadiz Police Department.
Credit: spaxiax - stock.adobe.com
the black handcuffs on wooden background. criminal justice

MONROE COUNTY, Indiana — A Henry County officer is facing some serious charges after an arrest Monday morning. 

Around 2 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a Dodge Charger on I-69 speeding and swerving.

Deputies were able to track the car down and stop it near the Kinser Pike overpass.

The driver, 38-year-old Brian J. Hedger of Plainfield, told deputies he is an officer with the Cadiz Police Department.

Deputies began checking for intoxication and got a warrant for a blood draw. They are waiting on the results of that.

Hedger was arrested on the following charges:

  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, as a Level 6 Felony
  • Resisting law enforcement, as a Class A Misdemeanor

Police did not specify how Hedger allegedly resisted law enforcement.

What other people are reading: