Monroe County Sheriff's deputies arrest officer for OWI, resisting

The driver, 38-year-old Brian J. Hedger of Plainfield, told deputies he is an officer with the Cadiz Police Department.

MONROE COUNTY, Indiana — A Henry County officer is facing some serious charges after an arrest Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a Dodge Charger on I-69 speeding and swerving.

Deputies were able to track the car down and stop it near the Kinser Pike overpass.

The driver, 38-year-old Brian J. Hedger of Plainfield, told deputies he is an officer with the Cadiz Police Department.

Deputies began checking for intoxication and got a warrant for a blood draw. They are waiting on the results of that.

Hedger was arrested on the following charges:

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, as a Level 6 Felony

Resisting law enforcement, as a Class A Misdemeanor

Police did not specify how Hedger allegedly resisted law enforcement.