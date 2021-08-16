Monroe County Sheriff's deputies arrest officer for OWI, resisting

MONROE COUNTY, Indiana — A Henry County officer is facing some serious charges after an arrest Monday morning.
Around 2 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a Dodge Charger on I-69 speeding and swerving.
Deputies were able to track the car down and stop it near the Kinser Pike overpass.
The driver, 38-year-old Brian J. Hedger of Plainfield, told deputies he is an officer with the Cadiz Police Department.
Deputies began checking for intoxication and got a warrant for a blood draw. They are waiting on the results of that.
Hedger was arrested on the following charges:
- Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, as a Level 6 Felony
- Resisting law enforcement, as a Class A Misdemeanor
Police did not specify how Hedger allegedly resisted law enforcement.
