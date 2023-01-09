Monroe County road rage arrest turns up guns, drugs

Rhyan Shepard, 24, was taken into custody after somebody reported a man pointed a rifle at them on I-69 Sunday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of pointing a rifle during an alleged road rage incident Sunday evening.

Deputies found and arrested 24-year-old Rhyan Shepard near the intersection of North Walnut Street and the State Road 45/46 Bypass on the north side of Bloomington.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, deputies found two guns and drugs in Shepard's SUV when they arrested him.

The initial call to investigate a road rage incident on southbound Interstate 69 was made just after 4:45 p.m. Sunday. The caller said a person in a white GMC Acadia pointed a rifle at them.

Deputies located the Acadia, with the matching license plate number and Shepard inside and arrested him.

A probable cause search of the SUV turned up a loaded AR-15 style rifle in the back seat, along with an additional semi-automatic handgun.

Deputies also found bottles of commercially packaged cough syrup containing THC, a scale and other smoking paraphernalia in the Acadia.

Shepard, who listed an Ellettsville address in court records, was taken to the Monroe County Correctional Center on preliminary felony charges of pointing a firearm and intimidation, along with misdemeanor marijuana dealing and possession charges.

As of early Monday, no formal charges had been filed in the road rage case.