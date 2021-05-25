Man arrested for Monroe County child molesting

Police said 37-year-old Robert Duvall had multiple sexual interactions with a juvenile from 2015 to 2021.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County man is in jail after police arrested him for molesting a child from 2015 to 2021.

An out-of-state law enforcement agency contacted Monroe County Sheriff's Office detectives about the case on April 27, saying it possibly happened in Monroe County, although the victim lives outside of Indiana. The crimes reportedly happened multiple times, beginning when the victim was 10 years old.

Police said the victim participated in a forensic interview, where it was revealed multiple sexual interactions occurred between the child and 37-year-old Robert Duvall. The interview also gave Monroe County deputies enough information to obtain a search warrant on Duvall's home.

Police searched the Monroe County home May 20 and found evidence that aligned with the victim's allegations. Duvall was taken to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to be questioned. Afterward, he was booked into the Monroe County Jail. He is facing felony charges for child molesting and child seduction.