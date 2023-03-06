Moms Demand Action rallies in support of victims, survivors of gun violence

Members of Moms Demand Action gathered across the country Friday to remember the victims of gun violence and honor the survivors.

FISHERS, Ind. — Members of Moms Demand Action gathered across the country Friday, including in Indianapolis and Hamilton County, to remember the victims of gun violence and honor the survivors.

"People need to realize there are survivors out there. Not everyone who is shot is killed. There are people who survive. There are survivors who witness gun violence who have had their loved ones taken or injured by gun violence and it just reverberates through our communities," said Trisha Owens with Hamilton County Moms Demand Action.

Survivors like Jamerson Lewis spoke at the rallies. He is still recovering after being shot seven times. His girlfriend also survived after being shot nine times. He told their story to the crowd in Indianapolis. They were both asleep in bed when the shooting started.

"I woke up and yawned and stretched and stood up and just felt something hit me. I heard the glass break behind me," said Lewis.

He told the audience what it felt like to be so close to death.

"I'm just lying there losing my breath. I was terrified. If you get shot, nobody can help you. You're just sitting there dying. It was crazy. Even when the ambulance came, I was still scared. It felt like I was slipping away. It felt like I was going," said Lewis.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said his department is focused on curbing gun violence in the city. He calls on people to think before they commit these crimes.