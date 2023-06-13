Man arrested for alleged role in dozens of shots fired at Indianapolis park

The incident happened Tuesday, May 30 near the basketball court at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park around 8 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man for his alleged role in dozens of shots fired at a park on the near north side of Indianapolis.

Police confirmed to 13News that a group on the basketball court at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, near North Park Avenue and East 20th Street, exchanged gunfire with people driving by on May 30 around 8 p.m.

Homes were caught in the crossfire after a car driving past the park opened fire at people on the basketball court. At least one person on the court returned fire, police said.

There were several yellow evidence markers on the basketball court, each representing a shell casing found by investigators. Police said 45 shell casings were recovered.

According to court documents, a witness told police he heard approximately 20 gunshots nearby his home, as he, his wife and young child took cover to protect themselves.

Multiple witnesses provided security camera footage at the time of the incident, which allegedly showed multiple people shooting at each other.

Police were able to identify one of the suspects as Xavier White, who was allegedly seen on video firing several shots at a car before driving northbound on Park Avenue.

Court documents say detectives obtained a search warrant on June 6 to speak with White about the shooting.

According to court documents, White told detectives he put a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun in someone else's room at his home. Police said White was not allowed to have a gun due to a prior guilty plea of dealing marijuana.

Court documents say White told detectives he was in the park on the night of the shooting and that a car approached the crowd and starting shooting. White allegedly told police he did not shoot back and left the area.

White faces the following charges:

Criminal recklessness of shooting a firearm into a building

Unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony conviction within the last 15 years

Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon

Dealing in marijuana