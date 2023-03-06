x
Suspect in Mississippi murders arrested during Indiana traffic stop

Jeffery Lee Walker Jr. is suspected in a shooting on Halloween 2020 that killed two people and wounded another.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Mississippi man wanted for murder was arrested during a traffic stop in Wayne County Monday morning. 

Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Metcalfe stopped the driver of a semi-trailer for exceeding the speed limit on Interstate 70 near Cambridge City around 10:30 a.m. Monday. During the stop, the trooper learned the driver, 32-year-old Jeffery Lee Walker Jr. of Cleveland, Mississippi, was wanted on an active warrant out of that state.

Police in Southaven, Mississippi said the warrant stemmed from a shooting on Oct. 31, 2020, where two people were killed and a third person was wounded at a Halloween party.

Walker was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail to await extradition to Mississippi. 

