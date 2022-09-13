Northern Indiana woman facing charges for tying up, beating 61-year-old man

The man was allegedly beaten after going to Mariah Conn-Wilhelm's apartment out of concern for her safety.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A Mishawaka woman is facing charges for allegedly holding a man hostage and beating him.

The 61-year-old victim told police he received alarming text messages from 28-year-old Mariah Conn-Wilhelm at 2 a.m. on Sept. 6, WNDU reported. Fearing for the safety of the woman and her 5-month-old son, the man went to her apartment.

Once at the apartment, Conn-Wilhelm reportedly became angry and started hitting the man with a frying pan. She then called a friend, identified as "Shannon," who came to the apartment and helped the suspect tie the man with rope, chain and hand restraints, then put a ball gag in his mouth.

According to court documents, the pair beat the man for a few hours with multiple objects and held a gun to his head, ordering him to sell one of his properties and give them the money.

The man escaped the next day, when Conn-Wilhelm left her apartment. Officers found the man naked, beaten and still wearing the ball gag. He was taken to the hospital with several broken bones.

Upon searching Conn-Wilhelm's apartment, officers found a white, rock-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Conn-Wilhelm has been charged with a total of seven felony charges, including:

Criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury

Armed robbery

Robbery resulting in bodily injury

Battery resulting in serious bodily injury

Intimidation

Neglect of a dependent

Possession of methamphetamine