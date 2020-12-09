The mall is located about 4 miles from Notre Dame Stadium where the first home football game of the season is taking place.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Mishawaka Police Department, along with several other agencies, are investigating a shooting at University Park Mall Saturday afternoon.

At this time, not many details have been confirmed but police say they are investigating a shooting incident at the mall and one male victim has died.

Mishawaka PD confirming to me this is NOT AN ACTIVE SHOOTER situation at University Park Mall.



Metro Homicide has taken over the investigation. — Megan Smedley (@Megan_WNDU) September 12, 2020

The mall is located about 4 miles from Notre Dame Stadium where the first home football game of the season is taking place.