SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Mishawaka Police Department, along with several other agencies, are investigating a shooting at University Park Mall Saturday afternoon.
At this time, not many details have been confirmed but police say they are investigating a shooting incident at the mall and one male victim has died.
The mall is located about 4 miles from Notre Dame Stadium where the first home football game of the season is taking place.
Police tell our newsgathering partners at WNDU that they are still searching for at least one suspect. People are being asked to stay away from the mall at this time.