Mishawaka teen charged after stabbing his mother and two dogs

The teen allegedly injured to correctional officers while being booked at the St. Joseph County Jail.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A 16-year-old from Mishawaka is facing felony charges after being accused of stabbing his mother and two dogs.

The teen is charged with once count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, two counts of torturing an animal, one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, and one count of battery.

The incident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday morning, Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Oakside Avenue, which is located on Mishawaka's east side.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office, the teen knowingly made an attempt to kill his mother by stabbing her. Police said the mother is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Both dogs survived the attack, but police say one of the dogs has a 50/50 chance of survival and received surgery and blood transfusions. The other dog is expected to recover.

Following the teen's booking, two St. Joseph County Jail officers were allegedly injured by the teen Friday evening. They are receiving medical treatment and are expected to recover.