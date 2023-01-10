IMPD: Minors steal car, lead police on chase ending in crash on near east side

The crash happened near the intersection of East New York Street and North Hamilton Avenue shortly after 9 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three minors were taken into custody after stealing a car and leading police on a chase before crashing on Indianapolis' near east side Tuesday morning, police said.

A person was warming up their car when three minors jumped in and took off, IMPD told 13News.

Police responding to the home to file a report on the stolen car saw the suspected stolen vehicle, which fled the officers during a pursuit before crashing into a parked car at East New York Street and North Hamilton Avenue, near North Rural Street.

Police said one of the minors was trapped in the car following the crash. The other two ran from officers on foot and were taken into custody after a short chase.

No major injuries were reported.