Military burial flag survives arson on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Home surveillance video caught someone setting a home on fire on the north side of Indianapolis.

The couple who lived there were awoken by their barking dog and managed to escape unhurt.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 as the deck of the home was set ablaze. In videos released by IFD and the homeowners, you can see a bright glow as the deck is set on fire and a person, who is apparently wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, run off through a wooded area behind the home after watching the fire begin to spread along the back of the house.

Surveillance video from inside shows the fire start and the couple's dog start barking. It awakens them and they manage to call 911 and escape the flames as the room fills with smoke.

The couple was not able to take much as they escaped, but were unhurt along with their pets.

When the fire was out, the home was an absolute loss. But amidst the ashes and ruin was the burial flag belonging to the woman's grandfather, a WWII fighter pilot. Firefighters must have spotted it and placed it on a chair outside. The casing was damaged, but the flag was not burnt.