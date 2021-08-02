Michigan man arrested for Shelby Co. shooting spree

Police say Frederick Charles shot at least four cars in Shelby County Sunday afternoon.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A man from Grand Rapids, Michigan was arrested Sunday after police said he fired shots at passing vehicles on State Road 44 in western Shelby County.

Nobody was struck by the gunfire, but several vehicles were damaged.

According to the Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office, Frederick Dewon Charles, 36, was arrested after callers reported to 911 that a man was standing in the road and shooting at traffic near Shelby County 600 West and S.R. 44 about halfway between Shelbyville and Franklin early Sunday afternoon.

When deputies arrived, Charles reportedly drove north through farm fields all the way to Shelby County 100 South, then headed west toward Franklin.

Police were able to use stop sticks to disable Charles' vehicle and he was eventually taken into custody.

The sheriff's office confirmed Monday that at least four vehicles were hit by bullets, and investigators found two guns at the scene.

Charges for Charles are still pending.