Bloomington police make arrest in Little 500 weekend shooting

The shooting happened April 23 in a parking lot near Sixth and Lincoln streets.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — NOTE: The video above is an April report from when the shooting happened.

Bloomington police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a 26-year-old in critical condition on Little 500 weekend.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of Sixth and Lincoln streets on Saturday, April 23. When police responded, they found a 26-year-old man in the front passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was in critical condition when he went to IU health Bloomington Hospital by ambulance. He underwent emergency surgery, then was transferred to Indianapolis by helicopter for continued care on May 16.

Police reviewed surveillance footage of the scene and found two groups of people were arguing in the area before the shooting. Officers identified everyone in both groups and interviewed them. Those involved reported the arguing led to physical fighting, which resulted in one man — identified as 33-year-old Michael V. Carson Jr. — firing a gun.

Police questioned Carson on Thursday, May 26, and transported him to the Monroe County Jail later that night for the following charges:

Attempted murder (Level 1 felony)

Carrying a handgun without a license (Class A misdemeanor)