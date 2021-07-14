Miami County man arrested after chase, over 2 hourlong standoff

After Jason Fites was taken into custody, officers searched his truck and allegedly found meth, heroin, a syringe, three handguns, ammunition, and $5,800.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — After a more than two-hour-long standoff, police took a Miami County man into custody and found him in possession of three guns, ammunition, drugs and nearly $6,000.

Officers were surveilling a hotel in Peru, Indiana, in search of Jason Fites, 45, of Macy. He was wanted on a warrant for violating his parole.

When officers saw him leave the hotel in a truck, they called Indiana State Police for help.

At around 12:45 p.m., state troopers pulled Fites over on Miami County Road 400 North, east of U.S. 31. He initially stopped but then led officers in a chase where he allegedly fired a gunshot on State Road 19 near Miami County Road 700 North.

Indiana State Police allege the shot was fired when Fites was driving by a Miami County deputy who was placing stop sticks in the road. The deputy wasn't injured.

The chase ended when Fites stopped the truck on Miami County Road 1100 North and ran into his home then refused to come outside. His elderly father and a female caretaker were also in the home. They were eventually able to leave the home and be taken to safety.

After nearly two and a half hours of negotiations via cell phone, Fites still refused to leave the home.

Indiana State Police said he finally surrendered at around 3:35 p.m., as the SWAT team was breaching the front door. After Fites was taken into custody, officers searched his truck and allegedly found meth, heroin, a syringe, three handguns, ammunition, and $5,800.

Fites is being held in the Miami County Jail. He's suspected of the following charges:

Resisting law enforcement

Criminal recklessness with a firearm

Possession of heroin

Possession of methamphetamine

Dealing heroin

Dealing methamphetamine

Pointing a loaded firearm

Violent felon in possession of a handgun

Possession of a syringe