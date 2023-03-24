Miami County Clay Township trustee arrested on theft, fraud charges

Detectives with the Miami County Sheriff's Office determined Khristie Worl moved funds from the trustee account into her own personal accounts.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — The trustee for Miami County Clay Township is facing five felony charges after allegedly putting money into her own personal accounts.

On Feb. 21, the Indiana State Board of Accounts requested an investigation into township trustee Khristie Worl.

The Miami County prosecutor then issued a warrant for Worl's arrest.

The sheriff's office said Worl turned herself in to the Miami County Jail on Thursday, March 23 and bonded out.

She faces charges of corrupt business influence, theft, fraud and official misconduct.