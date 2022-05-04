2 men arrested on drug charges after Miami Co. traffic stop

The men, who are from Indianapolis and Greenwood, are facing dealing and possession of marijuana and other charges.

BUNKER HILL, Indiana — A pair of central Indiana men were arrested on drug charges in Miami County Sunday.

State police say Trooper James Wilkison conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 9:25 p.m. on U.S. 31 near SR 218 after spotting a Honda Civic that did not have its headlights illuminated.

While talking with the driver, 27-year-old Richard Egan of Indianapolis, the trooper said he smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, police allegedly found two pounds of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, 450 containers of suspected THC wax, 72 wrapped marijuana edibles, drug paraphernalia and around $15,000 in cash.