BUFFALO, N.Y. — Law enforcement officials say the mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo appears to be a hate crime.

Buffalo Police tell 2 On Your Side that 13 people were shot in the incident, and confirmed that ten were killed. Eleven of the victims were African American, two are white. Four of the victims were store employees.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has called this a hate crime and says they have evidence that there was some 'racial animosity'.

"I'm not going to specifically talk about or elaborate on what exactly they are right now, but we have evidence in custody right now that shows there is some racial component to these alleged actions," said Flynn.