A girl told police a man came out of the woods and grabbed her arm Saturday as she was riding her bike.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Martinsville Police are looking for a man accused of potentially trying to abduct a girl on the northwest side of town Saturday evening.

On their Facebook page, Martinsville Police posted a description of what the girl said happened to her.

Around 6:30 p.m. the girl said she was riding her bike with friends near Crone Lumber and the Little League Fields near Park Avenue and Douglas Street.

When she became separated from the group, she said a man came out the woods and grabber her arm. She described the man as approximately 50 years old, medium build, and wearing a green t-shirt and blue cap.

The girl was able to break free from the man's grasp and run into the woods.

A short time later, she reunited with her friends and they rode together to her home.

After telling her mother about the man, they called police.