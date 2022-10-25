Martinsville man charged in Morgan County off-road vehicle crash

Indiana Conservation Officers investigated and claim Bobby Walker, 53, was under the influence of alcohol when he hit a tree with the ORV.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man is facing charges in an off-road vehicle crash Aug. 6.

Emergency crews were called to the 6500 block of Beech Grove Road in Morgan County for an ORV crash with injuries.

Indiana Conservation Officers investigated and claim Bobby Walker, 53, was under the influence of alcohol when he hit a tree with the ORV. The passenger was ejected and seriously injured.