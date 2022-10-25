x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Martinsville man charged in Morgan County off-road vehicle crash

Indiana Conservation Officers investigated and claim Bobby Walker, 53, was under the influence of alcohol when he hit a tree with the ORV.
Credit: Indiana Department of Natural Resources
2019 new conservation officer truck logo, decal

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man is facing charges in an off-road vehicle crash Aug. 6.

Emergency crews were called to the 6500 block of Beech Grove Road in Morgan County for an ORV crash with injuries.

Indiana Conservation Officers investigated and claim Bobby Walker, 53, was under the influence of alcohol when he hit a tree with the ORV. The passenger was ejected and seriously injured.

Walker is formally charged with operating while intoxicated, OWI with endangerment, and one felony count of OWI causing serious bodily injury.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

McCordsville Boy Scout troop's trailer stolen

Before You Leave, Check This Out