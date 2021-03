Police said a large amount of drugs were found last month after a garage fire in Martinsville.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A garage fire turned into a drug investigation last month in Martinsville.

The fire department responded to a garage fire at 1060 East Walnut on February 19.

Investigators said they found a large amount of marijuana in the garage once the fire was put out.

Police arrested Jacob Johnson on preliminary charges of dealing marijuana and THC.