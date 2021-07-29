Marion registered sex offender arrested for child molesting

Dennis Stevens was previously convicted of molesting children in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

MARION, Ind. — Marion Police arrested a registered sex offender Tuesday on 15 new counts of child molestation.

Court records in Grant County show Dennis R. Stevens, 64, was convicted in three cases of fondling or touching children under the age of 14 in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

He had been released from prison and registered as a sex offender in Grant County.

Stevens was arrested for allegedly molesting two girls and two boys between the ages of 6 and 9 after he confessed to a relative that he had engaged in sexual conduct with the children.

The Child Advocacy Center interviewed the children, leading to Stevens' arrest.