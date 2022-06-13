Motorcyclist killed after crashing into Grant County Sheriff's Department vehicle during chase

Police said the crash happened Sunday night at the intersection of Miller Avenue and 50th Street.

MARION, Ind. — A Marion man died after police said he hit a patrol car while attempting to run from pursing officers.

Police said 44-year-old Jeremy Swygart was driving a motorcycle and speeding in the 2000 block of Western Avenue in Marion around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Swygart led them on three-minute pursuit that ended when he t-boned a Grant County Sheriff’s Department vehicle at the intersection of Miller Avenue and 50th Street.

Swygart was ejected from the 1976 Kawasaki motorcycle and died at the scene.

The deputy driving the sheriff’s department vehicle was not injured.

At the request of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana State Police handled the crash investigation.